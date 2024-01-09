Open Menu

District Administration Launches Operation Against Unauthorized Constructions

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2024 | 09:46 PM

District administration launches operation against unauthorized constructions

Acting on the orders of Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, the Lahore district administration took stringent measures against illegal constructions in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Acting on the orders of Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, the Lahore district administration took stringent measures against illegal constructions in the city.

Lahore Municipal Corporation conducted an operation in the Wahga Zone, demolishing 13 unauthorized and illegal constructions along Barqi Road.

Administrator Rafia Haider stated that during the operation, 13 unauthorized constructions were dismantled, and the operation is ongoing following the identification of 181 illegal structures in the city. One building was sealed during the operation. Administrator Rafia Haider urged residents to comply with legal requirements to safeguard their valuable properties, emphasizing that actions would be taken against unauthorized constructions.

