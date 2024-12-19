District Administration Launches Sports Ground Development Project
Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Peshawar district administration, in collaboration with local communities and private banks, has launched a project to develop sports grounds in rural areas.
The initiative aims to promote healthy activities among youth and children while highlighting local talent.
Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram, along with Assistant Commissioner Hassan Khel, Shahroz Mufti, inaugurated a sports ground in Hassan Khel.
The administration plans to establish over 100 sports grounds in rural areas to engage youth in positive activities and keep them away from negative influences.
During the inauguration, the Deputy Commissioner played cricket with local players and praised their enthusiasm.
He emphasized that these grounds will provide opportunities for youth to develop their skills and contribute to a healthier society.
The district administration expressed gratitude for community participation, stating that such initiatives promote social harmony and improve the overall quality of life in the region.
Recent Stories
Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research Conference 2024
South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI
Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,000 points
ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity
Gold prices go down in local markets after decline in global markets
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives for organising Dubai AI Week in April
Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Oman and Meets Top Civil and Military Leadership
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
Ministry of Culture honours winners of Al Burda Award 2024
DCT Abu Dhabi, Trip.com Group partner to support tourism
Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI Connect event
SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditation to teach general surgery
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District administration launches sports ground development project1 minute ago
-
Dacoit killed, 3 escape after police encounter1 minute ago
-
‘Kashmiris facing worst human rights abuses in IIOJK’: Barrister Daniyal2 minutes ago
-
WCLA conducts exclusive tour of ‘Hidden Places of Lahore Fort’11 minutes ago
-
Grand Christmas celebration held at LGH, PINS: 600-pound cake cut11 minutes ago
-
Tobacco industry’s promotional tactics luring youth towards vaping, nicotine addiction11 minutes ago
-
4 gamblers arrested21 minutes ago
-
Lahore police bust 5-member inter-district dacoit gang21 minutes ago
-
Five killed, two injured in Khairpur road accident22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan takes steps to speed up justice with mediation training32 minutes ago
-
Symposium on Youth resilience & Violent Extremism begins at UoP42 minutes ago
-
Tehsildar arrested on public complaints42 minutes ago