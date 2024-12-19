District administration launches sports ground development project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Peshawar district administration, in collaboration with local communities and private banks, has launched a project to develop sports grounds in rural areas.

The initiative aims to promote healthy activities among youth and children while highlighting local talent.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram, along with Assistant Commissioner Hassan Khel, Shahroz Mufti, inaugurated a sports ground in Hassan Khel.

The administration plans to establish over 100 sports grounds in rural areas to engage youth in positive activities and keep them away from negative influences.

During the inauguration, the Deputy Commissioner played cricket with local players and praised their enthusiasm.

He emphasized that these grounds will provide opportunities for youth to develop their skills and contribute to a healthier society.

The district administration expressed gratitude for community participation, stating that such initiatives promote social harmony and improve the overall quality of life in the region.