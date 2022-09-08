District administration make sincere efforts to provide relief to flood affectees, says minister

Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahu on Wednesday said that district administration was making sincere efforts to provide rescue and relief to flood hit people of Badin, however, losses occurred on large scale due to rain and floods which could not be overcome immediately

According to a handout issued by the district information office, the minister expressed these views during the visit of flood hit areas of district.

Ismail Rahu said that millions of people had been displaced, houses destroyed and relief activities were not yet started in several flooded areas.

He said that the purpose of his visit was to inquire about the sufferings of destitute people and review relief activities.

The minister said, that on the directives of Sindh government and PPP Chairman, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, they were among rain-hit areas and expressed sympathies with grieved families and ensured every possible assistance.

He said that at present the government, NGOs and philanthropists were also making collective efforts to provide relief to the affected people.

He said that in the past efforts were taken to evaluate losses but this time the government was ensuring safety of people and delivering essential necessities.

Ismail Rahu said that the Pakistan People's Party government would not leave flood victims alone and utilize all available resources to face the disaster.