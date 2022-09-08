UrduPoint.com

District Administration Make Sincere Efforts To Provide Relief To Flood Affectees, Says Minister

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2022 | 12:34 AM

District administration make sincere efforts to provide relief to flood affectees, says minister

Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahu on Wednesday said that district administration was making sincere efforts to provide rescue and relief to flood hit people of Badin, however, losses occurred on large scale due to rain and floods which could not be overcome immediately

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahu on Wednesday said that district administration was making sincere efforts to provide rescue and relief to flood hit people of Badin, however, losses occurred on large scale due to rain and floods which could not be overcome immediately.

According to a handout issued by the district information office, the minister expressed these views during the visit of flood hit areas of district.

Ismail Rahu said that millions of people had been displaced, houses destroyed and relief activities were not yet started in several flooded areas.

He said that the purpose of his visit was to inquire about the sufferings of destitute people and review relief activities.

The minister said, that on the directives of Sindh government and PPP Chairman, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, they were among rain-hit areas and expressed sympathies with grieved families and ensured every possible assistance.

He said that at present the government, NGOs and philanthropists were also making collective efforts to provide relief to the affected people.

He said that in the past efforts were taken to evaluate losses but this time the government was ensuring safety of people and delivering essential necessities.

Ismail Rahu said that the Pakistan People's Party government would not leave flood victims alone and utilize all available resources to face the disaster.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Flood Visit Badin All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million

Recent Stories

Ex-US State Senator Urges Congress to Forbid Ukrai ..

Ex-US State Senator Urges Congress to Forbid Ukraine From Using Funds to Silence ..

15 minutes ago
 Qatar to reopen old airport to ease World Cup traf ..

Qatar to reopen old airport to ease World Cup traffic

7 minutes ago
 Sabalenka into second successive US Open semi-fina ..

Sabalenka into second successive US Open semi-final

7 minutes ago
 Tuchel sacked by Chelsea's new owners after poor s ..

Tuchel sacked by Chelsea's new owners after poor start to season

7 minutes ago
 Imran Khan promoting culture of uncivilized langua ..

Imran Khan promoting culture of uncivilized language among youth: Dr Tariq

48 minutes ago
 US Energy Agency Lowers 2022 Oil Production Foreca ..

US Energy Agency Lowers 2022 Oil Production Forecast by 70,000 Barrels Daily

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.