District administration Mansehra organizes Dengue preventive measures awareness walk

OGHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :An awareness walk regarding the preventive measures against Dengue fever led by Assistant Commissioner Oghi was organized where hundreds of people from different walks of life have participated.

While speaking at the occasion AC Oghi Osman Ali said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is very sensitive about timely preparations and quick response by all concerned departments in case of the outbreak of the dengue virus in the forthcoming summer season.

He further said that the walk held threadbare people on arrangements of precautionary and curative measures for controlling the dengue and treating its victims.

The Assistant Commissioner said that on the directives of DC Mansehra every department should nominate a focal person who could be contacted in case of emergency while the DHO was directed to ensure the establishment of Isolation Wards for dengue patients in the District and Tehsil hospitals as well as other health facilities of the district.

He said that besides the duty of the Public Health Engineering Department this is also the responsibility of the masses to thoroughly inspect all water supply schemes existed in the district to check leakage of water and also ensure that all water tanks are properly covered in a bid to eliminate chances of water availability for the larva growth.

Osman Ali stated that people should ensure that there is no dumping of hazardous garbage, choked drains and used tyres carrying water in our areas.

As a part of the preventive measures, the participants considered the awareness to pass on other people especially children as an effective tool for combating the deadly dengue disease.