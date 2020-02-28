UrduPoint.com
District Administration Mansehra Seals Three Illegal Stone Crushing Plant

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 08:15 PM

District administration Mansehra seals three illegal stone crushing plant

District Administration Mansehra on Friday sealed three illegal stone crushing plants at Parhanna that were violating the environment protection act

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :District Administration Mansehra on Friday sealed three illegal stone crushing plants at Parhanna that were violating the environment protection act.

Assistant Commissioner Mansehra II Sundas Irshad Malik sealed three illegal stone crushing plants that were emitting pollution and violating the environment protection act. The AC II Manshera also demolished encroachments on Kashmir road Manshera city.

District administration Manshera received many complaints about the illegal stone crushing plants at Parhanna, to eradicate the public complaints AC II Manshera Sundas Malik raided on the plants and found them violating the environment protection act and sealed them.

At the occasion she said that district administration would not allow anybody to start or continue illegal stone crushing, she also announces to continue action against illegals and violation of environment stone crushing plants.

Legal and illegal stone crushing plants are a serious issue in all over Hazara division, their blasting method not only creates environmental threats but also damage the buildings of the area.

People of District Abbottabad, Haripur, Manshera, Battagram, Kohistan have lodged many complaints with the authorities in their respective areas where blast mining and stone crushing is at the rise from the last couple of years.

