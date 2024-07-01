District administration Mardan evicts encroachers from sports department land

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The district administration of Mardan has evicted encroachers from sports Department land following court orders.

The action was taken under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Fiaz Khan Sherpao, Assistant Commissioner Ms. Ayesha Tahir, and Additional Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Shagufta Sarwar.

According to details, the eviction followed the court orders of Additional District Judge Nasrullah Khan. Despite the lease having expired, illegal encroachers were removed, and state land worth lakhs of rupees was retrieved and handed over to the Director of Sports.

Assistant Commissioner Mardan stated that illegal encroachers on state land should vacate the land themselves. She warned that if they fail to do so, the district administration will take strict legal action against them.