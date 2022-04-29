District administration Mardan finalizes Eidul Fitr plan

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Habibullah Arif Friday said that a special plan had been finalized for provision of all kinds of facilities and maintenance of law and order across the district during Eidul Fitr

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Habibullah Arif Friday said that a special plan had been finalized for provision of all kinds of facilities and maintenance of law and order across the district during Eidul Fitr.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding Eid ul Fitr 2022 here.

Besides, District Police Officer (DPO), Irfanullah Khan the newly posted Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning), Sami-ur-Rehman also attended the meeting.

The deputy commissioner said that for maintaining law and order and protection of the lives and properties, pillion riding, toy guns, aerial firing, fire-crackers had been banned under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (Cr.

PC) for a period of 10 days.

Illegal/ unauthorized fairs and festivals have also been banned in the district.

The deputy commissioner said that the Control Room established for the facilitation of the general public in the office of the DC Office would remain operational for 24/7.

He said that administrative officers and other staffers had been deployed to monitor the situation during Eidul Fitr.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Irfanullah Khan said that a special security plan had also been evolved for the district.

Under the plan, he said hundreds of police officers and personnel would be deployed to guarantee protection to the people in any circumstances.