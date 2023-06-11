UrduPoint.com

District Administration Mardan Takes Action Against Nan-Bais

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2023 | 09:40 PM

District Administration Mardan takes action against Nan-Bais

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) ::The district administration took action against the Nan-Bais who exceeded the official price list and imposed heavy fines on the sellers of underweight bread.

According to the details, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Captain (retd) Abdul Rehman, Additional Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Junaid Khalid checked the weight and rate of roti at the Nanbais shops during the operation on Mardan Nowshera Road and heavy fines imposed on those selling low weight roti in violation.

Meanwhile, citizens have welcomed the administration's action against those selling low-weight roti at high prices and demanded its continuation.



