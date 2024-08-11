District Administration Marks Minorities Day
Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2024 | 11:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) On the directives of the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Peshawar, Asghar Surani, commemorated the National Day of Minorities by recognizing their significant contributions to Pakistan's progress.
He emphasized that Islamic teachings strongly support minority rights and universal equality.
The celebration took place at St. John's Cathedral Church, where a cake-cutting ceremony was held.
The ADC greeted all attendees with a handshake and underscored that Pakistan's constitution ensures equal social, political, religious, and economic rights for all citizens irrespective of their background.
He noted that this observance demonstrates the nation's dedication to equality, diversity, and safeguarding minority rights.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Parliament's legislative authority is supreme: Rana Sanaullah8 hours ago
-
CM pays homage to Lieutenant Aziz8 hours ago
-
AJK minister urges media to amplify Kashmir cause, promises support for press club8 hours ago
-
Minorities in Balochistan fully protected: Bugti9 hours ago
-
Kotri barrage to attain medium flood in coming days9 hours ago
-
Double murder over old enmity9 hours ago
-
Dialogue programme on flood, natural disasters held in Hyderabad9 hours ago
-
Minister directs assistance of flood affected people of Kohat9 hours ago
-
Road paving works in Hyderabad started9 hours ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan eulogizes literary contribution of Allama Ghulam Mustafa Qasmi11 hours ago
-
Ministry to hold ‘Health Week’ in Islamabad from August 1211 hours ago
-
Chief Secretary GB conducts on-site assessment of flood-affected Rahimabad Nullah11 hours ago