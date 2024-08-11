Open Menu

District Administration Marks Minorities Day

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2024 | 11:30 PM

District administration marks minorities day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) On the directives of the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Peshawar, Asghar Surani, commemorated the National Day of Minorities by recognizing their significant contributions to Pakistan's progress.

He emphasized that Islamic teachings strongly support minority rights and universal equality.

The celebration took place at St. John's Cathedral Church, where a cake-cutting ceremony was held.

The ADC greeted all attendees with a handshake and underscored that Pakistan's constitution ensures equal social, political, religious, and economic rights for all citizens irrespective of their background.

He noted that this observance demonstrates the nation's dedication to equality, diversity, and safeguarding minority rights.

