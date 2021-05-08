UrduPoint.com
District Administration Marks Social Distancing Areas In Mosques

Faizan Hashmi 14 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 02:51 PM

District administration marks social distancing areas in mosques

District Administration has started affixing social distancing markings in mosques as part of measures to control spread of corona

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :District Administration has started affixing social distancing markings in mosques as part of measures to control spread of corona.

Teams of district administration visited various mosques of the city and mark the areas for faithful to offer prayers.

District administration has also urged Ulema to aware people about corona Standard Operating Procedures added he said that masses should support efforts of government to contain further spread of corona.

