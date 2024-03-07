- Home
- Pakistan
- District administration Matiari decides to provide maximum relief to public during Ramazan
District Administration Matiari Decides To Provide Maximum Relief To Public During Ramazan
Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2024 | 01:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The district administration Mitiari has decided to provide maximum relief to the public during the blessed month of Ramazan by taking strict action against profiteers and hoarders.
The Deputy Commissioner Mitiari Lal Dino Mangi issued instructions to revenue officers to impose heavy fines on those violating the prescribed government rates for essential items.
The Deputy Commissioner directed all assistant commissioners of the three talukas to ensure the sale of essential items at fixed prices in markets, take action against hoarders and submit daily progress reports to the Deputy Commissioner Secretariat.
In addition, Additional Deputy Commissioner Monis Ahmed directed assistant commissioners of Mitiari, Hala and New Saeedabad to establish Bachat Bazaars during the month of Ramazan to provide relief to the poor segments.
The meeting was held in connection with the price Control and Ahtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance and was attended by assistant commissioner Hala Abid Qamar, assistant commissioner Saeedabad Saud Khan Lund, representatives of the Price Control Market Committee, shopkeepers and traders.
Recent Stories
Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package
Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood
PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024
Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security
Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede
Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..
Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gang rape accused
US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'
Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Bank town
PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's privatization
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BJP Indian govt pushing false narrative on normalcy in IIOJK to mislead world10 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against alms-seekers in ICT: 11 apprehended30 minutes ago
-
Complete shutdown being observed in IIOJK amid Modi’s visit30 minutes ago
-
Excise staff sets up mobile van at Trail 3 for vehicle services40 minutes ago
-
Clean Punjab drive: MWMC lifts 2400 tons waste40 minutes ago
-
Teaching children essential life skills crucial for overall development: expert50 minutes ago
-
Five power pilferers booked:1 hour ago
-
SSP assures security to transgender community1 hour ago
-
Light showers in Lahore disrupts power supply1 hour ago
-
Mayor Abbottabad, CEO WSSCA visit solid waste dumping ground1 hour ago
-
Women escape unhurt after suicide attempt on railway track1 hour ago
-
Fire erupts at cotton factory in Multan1 hour ago