District Administration Matiari Decides To Provide Maximum Relief To Public During Ramazan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2024 | 01:10 PM

District administration Matiari decides to provide maximum relief to public during Ramazan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The district administration Mitiari has decided to provide maximum relief to the public during the blessed month of Ramazan by taking strict action against profiteers and hoarders.

The Deputy Commissioner Mitiari Lal Dino Mangi issued instructions to revenue officers to impose heavy fines on those violating the prescribed government rates for essential items.

The Deputy Commissioner directed all assistant commissioners of the three talukas to ensure the sale of essential items at fixed prices in markets, take action against hoarders and submit daily progress reports to the Deputy Commissioner Secretariat.

In addition, Additional Deputy Commissioner Monis Ahmed directed assistant commissioners of Mitiari, Hala and New Saeedabad to establish Bachat Bazaars during the month of Ramazan to provide relief to the poor segments.

The meeting was held in connection with the price Control and Ahtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance and was attended by assistant commissioner Hala Abid Qamar, assistant commissioner Saeedabad Saud Khan Lund, representatives of the Price Control Market Committee, shopkeepers and traders.

