District Administration Monitor Corona SOPs In Palai UC

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

BATKHELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The teams of district administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Malakand Rehan Khattak inspected different educational institutions in Palai union council to ensure implementation on corona standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He directed the teachers and students to strictly adopt coronavirus SOPs for safety purposes.

The teams also visited Palai Rural Health Center where they inspected cleanliness condition of the center and attendance of staff.

The teams directed RHC staff to provide maximum healthcare facilities to patients and provide free-of-cost medicines available on the stock of the RHC.

Later, the teams also visited Palai bazar and checked the implementation of government's approved price list. The shopkeepers were also asked to follow coronavirus SOPs otherwise stern action would be taken against them. He also took action against businessmen involved in overpricing.

