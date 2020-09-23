UrduPoint.com
District Administration Monitoring Teams Continue Inspection Of Polio Drive

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 09:50 AM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Monitoring teams of district administration Abbottabad Wednesday have continued inspection of anti-polio drive in the far-flung and hilly areas of Galiyat and Tehsil Havelian.

According to the details, Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Shahab Muhammad Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner III Ameen ul Hasan have visited Basic Health Units (BHUs) Sarbhanna, Dhamtoor, Harno, Bagnotra, Civil Hospital Nathiagali, Civil Dispensary Karry Raiki and other villages of the Galyat and witnessed the vaccination drive.

He also inspected the provision of vaccine, other facilities to the BHUs and anti-polio-teams, the ADC checked the attendance of the team members.

The ADC also visited door to door for immunization along with anti-polio teams in various areas, while talking to the parents on the occasion Shahab Muhammad Khan said that the government is taking concrete measures for the eradication of polio from the country and informed them about the benefits of the anti-polio vaccine.

During the visit of ADC and AAC health department also briefed them about the formation of the anti-polio teams and the progress of the vaccination drive in Galiyat.

In Tehsil Havelian AAC Havelian Akasha Kiran visited Kokal Barseen BHU and reviewed the progress of the anti-polio drive, at the occasion assistant commissioners under training were also accompanying the AAC.

