District Administration Monitoring Work On Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2022 | 05:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi has said the district administration is monitoring work on projects under the Punjab Intermediate City Improvement Programme (PICIIP).

According to a press release, the deputy commissioner said sewerage and water supply projects at Khadim Ali Road and Sublime Chowk had been completed.

The DC said the PICIIP had completed the work of laying sewerage and water supply pipes near Kotli Behram Chowk on Khadim Ali Road in five days instead of six days.

Similarly, the work of laying sewage pipe in Sublime Chowk has also been completed on time.

The DC said the district administration was providing support to the PICIIP to completework within stipulated period.

