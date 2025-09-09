District Administration Monitors Rainwater Drainage Work in Matiari

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner / Chairman District Disaster Management Authority Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh, assistant commissioners of all three talukas remained in the field during the ongoing powerful monsoon spell to review the rain situation and oversee dewatering operations.

According to a handout issued on Tuesday, assistant commissioner Hala Mazahar Ali Buriro visited various markets, neighborhoods and low-lying areas of Hala city to inspect the rainwater drainage work. He directed the town committee staff to carry out drainage efforts on an emergency basis and ensure that the pumping machines remained functional through standby generators in case of power outages to avoid inconvenience to the public.

Similarly, assistant commissioner Matiari Abdul Sattar Shaikh and assistant commissioner Saeedabad Abdul Shakoor Solangi also monitored the rain situation and supervised drainage operations in their respective talukas.

The district administration clarified that so far no area had been inundated due to rains, and in case water accumulation occurred at any point, immediate measures would be taken to drain it. The administration also warned that negligent staff would face strict action.