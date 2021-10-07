District Administration Nagar initiates Clean and Green Pakistan drive

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :District Administration, Nagar initiated Clean and Green Pakistan drive here on Thursday.

As part of the Clean and Green Pakistan Drive, District Administration, Nagar installed three-coloured segregated dustbins in Chanas, Chalt and Harespo areas of the district.

In the first phase, 21 sets of dustbins (63 bins) will be installed in Bazaars, Tourist and Public places from Chanas area to Hopper through the support of the DC Office and KCBL Nagar.

The Administration has urged people to use these dustbins and avoid throwing litter on roads, tourist and public places rather use dustbins.