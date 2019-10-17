UrduPoint.com
District Administration Naushahro Feroze Retrieves Govt Property From Illegal Possession

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 06:48 PM

The district administration thwarted an attempt by land grabbers to grab a government plot situated near Public Health office herew

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The district administration thwarted an attempt by land grabbers to grab a government plot situated near Public Health office herew.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Tashfain Alam, Chairman Town Committee, Pir Khalid Hussain and anti-encroachment force, on the order of Deputy Commissioner Captain Bilal Shahid Rao, conducted operation with heavy machinery on Thursday.

The illegal structures were removed of the plot while construction material was also seized from the spot, the ADC told media and maintained that illegal possessions on government lands would not be tolerated at all.

He also appealed the media persons to highlight such advances on government assets so that action could be taken against the violators.

