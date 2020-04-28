UrduPoint.com
District Administration Nawabshah Imposes Fine For Overcharging

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 08:57 PM

District administration Nawabshah imposes fine for overcharging

To provide relief to general public during the holy month of Ramzan, the district administration on Tuesday imposed fine on 24 shopkeepers for overcharging

NAWABSHAH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :To provide relief to general public during the holy month of Ramzan, the district administration on Tuesday imposed fine on 24 shopkeepers for overcharging.

Using Judicial powers on directives of Deputy Commissioner, Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, all Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtarkars of all the four tehsils- Nawabshah, Sakrand, Qazi Ahmed and Daur- raided shops and imposed fine of Rs 3400 on five shopkeepers, Rs, 7500 on six shopkeepers, Rs 5500 on seven shopkeepers and Rs 14000 on six shopkeepers respectively.

The actions against profiteers would continue on daily basis, shopkeepers were informed and directed to sale the essential items on prescribed rate list issued by the district administration and also instructed to display price lists at prominent place of shops.

