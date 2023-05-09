District administration orders installation of fire extinguishers in all business centers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The Peshawar district administration has issued a directive to all business centres to install fire extinguishers within seven days to ensure public safety.

This decision was taken in a meeting chaired by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sania Safi, with the participation of various government departments and representatives from the business community.

During the meeting, it was discussed that most fire incidents in Peshawar occur due to the non-existence or expiration of fire extinguishers and the failure of fire extinguishing staff.

Therefore, the district administration has directed all business centres, including shops, restaurants, hotels, filling stations, and CNG stations, to install fire extinguishers within the given time frame.

This initiative is aimed at preventing fire incidents and accidents in the provincial capital of Peshawar and ensuring the safety of the public.

The district administration has urged all business owners to take this matter seriously and comply with the directive to avoid legal consequences.