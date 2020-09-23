UrduPoint.com
District Administration Orders To Ensure Implementation Of Coronavirus SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:06 PM

District administration orders to ensure implementation of coronavirus SOPs

The district administration Abbottabad has issued orders to all schools to ensure full implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) so that both students and teachers are protected from the Coronavirus epidemic

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The district administration Abbottabad has issued orders to all schools to ensure full implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) so that both students and teachers are protected from the Coronavirus epidemic.

In this regard, Additional Assistant Commissioner Amin Al-Hassan visited government High School, Dhamtod, government High School Harno and government High School to ensure safety measures in schools, provision of sanitizers, mutual distance and cleanliness.

He also visited Nawanshahr and reviewed the arrangements, expressing satisfaction over the implementation of SOPs by the school administration and students on the occasion.

He directed the school administration to strictly implement SOPs in future also.

More Stories From Pakistan

