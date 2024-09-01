District Administration Organize Naat Khawani Competition
Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2024 | 12:10 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) District Administration Shaheed Benazirabad organized Naat Khwani competitions at the district level in Darbar Hall of the DC office.
The boys and girls under 15 years of age participated.
Muhammad Ahmed Raza won the first position while Raza Muhammad won the second position Muhammad Bakhtiar won the third position and Malaika got the third position.
Apart from this, Ehsan Ali got the first position, Shahnawaz got the second position and Hussain got the third position in the naat competitions between 15 to 25 years of age. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon, the special guest of the event, distributed certificates to the Naat Khans who got positions and said that those who got positions in the district level Naat Khwani competitions.
Naat Khans have performed well.
The Deputy Commissioner further said that it is hoped that the Naatkhans who won positions in the district-level competitions will participate in the provincial-level competitions on September 2 in Karachi by Pakistan Television Network.
After getting the position in the Pakistan Naatkhwani competitions tomorrow, they will bring glory to the district.
Rao Shaukat Mustafai, Maulana Nisar Ahmad Sikandari, Hafiz Muhammad Nawaz Qadri and Qari Sajid Owaisi performed the duties of judges in the ceremony.
Students, parents and officers of related departments also participated in the ceremony.
APP/nsm-rzq
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal pays tributes to late Kashmiri leader Ali Shah Geelani30 minutes ago
-
Promoting agriculture development, food security through Intellectual Property Rights: A pathway to ..30 minutes ago
-
QAU Alumni leads nationwide Tree Plantation drive through planting 10,000 plants40 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan’s moral, diplomatic, political support to Kashmiri people41 minutes ago
-
Glowing tributes to Syed Ali Geelani on his 3rd death anniversary50 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reports fourth Monkeypox case1 hour ago
-
Expert warns of imminent crisis as female drug abuse cases reach boiling point1 hour ago
-
Police get released woman from ex-husband's custody1 hour ago
-
Indian troops martyr seven Kashmiris in August in IIOJK2 hours ago
-
DC Kohat visits tunnel check post to prevent smuggling12 hours ago
-
Larkana Police arrest 13 accused from Tulka Ratodero12 hours ago
-
Man accused for killing 10 years old child escapes after bail denial12 hours ago