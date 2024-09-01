Open Menu

District Administration Organize Naat Khawani Competition

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2024 | 12:10 PM

District Administration organize Naat Khawani competition

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) District Administration Shaheed Benazirabad organized Naat Khwani competitions at the district level in Darbar Hall of the DC office.

The boys and girls under 15 years of age participated.

Muhammad Ahmed Raza won the first position while Raza Muhammad won the second position Muhammad Bakhtiar won the third position and Malaika got the third position.

Apart from this, Ehsan Ali got the first position, Shahnawaz got the second position and Hussain got the third position in the naat competitions between 15 to 25 years of age. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon, the special guest of the event, distributed certificates to the Naat Khans who got positions and said that those who got positions in the district level Naat Khwani competitions.

Naat Khans have performed well.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that it is hoped that the Naatkhans who won positions in the district-level competitions will participate in the provincial-level competitions on September 2 in Karachi by Pakistan Television Network.

After getting the position in the Pakistan Naatkhwani competitions tomorrow, they will bring glory to the district.

Rao Shaukat Mustafai, Maulana Nisar Ahmad Sikandari, Hafiz Muhammad Nawaz Qadri and Qari Sajid Owaisi performed the duties of judges in the ceremony.

Students, parents and officers of related departments also participated in the ceremony.

APP/nsm-rzq

More Stories From Pakistan