District Administration Organizes Eid Miladun Nabi Rally, Mehfil-e-Naat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 09:19 PM

Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) rally and Mehfil Naat were organized by local administration in Matiari district on Wednesday in which was participated by a large number of people belonging to different walks of life

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :

A Rally led by the Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Haider Chandio and Senior Superintendent of Police Asif Ahmed Bughio was taken out from the SSP office to Ali Baba Palace to celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi week.

The members of civil society, students of different schools, colleges and government employees attended the rally which culminated at the Ali Baba Palace where Mehfil Naat was also organized.

Naat Khwans have recited Naats to pay homage to last prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) while religious scholar Allama Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah highlighted the teaching of our prophet (PBUH).

Assistant Commissioner Matiari Abdul Majeed Zuhrani, Mumtaz Shah of Makhdoom House, PPP leaders Ali Hassan Shah Jamote, Deputy Director Information department Muhammad Sabir Kaka, members of civil society, students of different schools and colleges and others were also present in the rally.

More Stories From Pakistan

