District administration organizes walk on 'World Environment Day'

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The district administration of Rahim Yar Khan organized an awareness walk on the occasion of World Environment Day on Wednesday, highlighting the importance of environmental protection.

According to DC Office, Deputy Commissioner Khurram Parvez led the walk, distributing pamphlets and environmental-friendly bags among citizens.

The walk started from the DC Office and ended at City Center Chowk, with Assistant Commissioner (HR) Muhammad Ashraf Saleem, Administrative Officer Rai State Ali, DO Industries Imaduddin Jatoi, Assistant Director Environment Amer Rahman and DSP Traffic Chaudhry Asghar participating.

The district administration is committed to reducing plastic usage and promoting environmental protection.

Deputy Commissioner Khurram Parvez emphasized that environmental pollution is a significant issue and plastic bags are a major contributor to it.

He urged all institutions, civil society and citizens to join hands in creating awareness about environmental protection and reducing plastic usage.

He stressed that trees should be planted to combat environmental pollution and citizens should follow government guidelines to protect the environment.

The awareness walk aimed to educate people about the harmful effects of plastic and the importance of environmental conservation.