District administration paid visit to view post lockdown situation

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :The District administration and AJK Inspector General police Sallah ud Din Mehsood along with his team visited the different parts of the capital city to view the lockdown follow up situation here on Monday.

District and Divisional Magistrates including Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division Tehzibun un Nisa, Deputy Commissioner Muzaffarabad, Abdul Hameed Kiyani, DIG police Raja Shehryar Sikander, SSP Muhammad Yaseen Baigh and other district officers inspected the administrative measures at different police barricades.

They asked the police Jawans and administration on duty regarding the success of lock-down and public cooperation.

AJK IGP Sallah ud Din appreciated the police and administration for conducting successful and effective lock-down in the city.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hameed Kiyani talking to media said that lock-down is being ensured as per the government decision and violators are taken to task by charging and ensuring their arrest.

He said that main objective is to safeguard the lives of common citizens from this coronavirus pandemic.

He appealed to citizens that cooperate with the police and administration in order to save their lives. He said the police patrolling has been enhanced as to ensure the effective implementation on the lockdown, he added.