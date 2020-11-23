UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Administration Paid Visit To View Post Lockdown Situation

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 08:17 PM

District administration paid visit to view post lockdown situation

The District administration and AJK Inspector General police Sallah ud Din Mehsood along with his team visited the different parts of the capital city to view the lockdown follow up situation here on Monday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :The District administration and AJK Inspector General police Sallah ud Din Mehsood along with his team visited the different parts of the capital city to view the lockdown follow up situation here on Monday.

District and Divisional Magistrates including Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division Tehzibun un Nisa, Deputy Commissioner Muzaffarabad, Abdul Hameed Kiyani, DIG police Raja Shehryar Sikander, SSP Muhammad Yaseen Baigh and other district officers inspected the administrative measures at different police barricades.

They asked the police Jawans and administration on duty regarding the success of lock-down and public cooperation.

AJK IGP Sallah ud Din appreciated the police and administration for conducting successful and effective lock-down in the city.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hameed Kiyani talking to media said that lock-down is being ensured as per the government decision and violators are taken to task by charging and ensuring their arrest.

He said that main objective is to safeguard the lives of common citizens from this coronavirus pandemic.

He appealed to citizens that cooperate with the police and administration in order to save their lives. He said the police patrolling has been enhanced as to ensure the effective implementation on the lockdown, he added.

Related Topics

Police United Nations Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Oxford English Dictionary Chooses to Name Multiple ..

3 minutes ago

AstraZeneca, Oxford University Plan to Produce 3 B ..

3 minutes ago

Faulty Valve Found in Soyuz Rocket at Kourou Space ..

3 minutes ago

Terror bid foiled, 10 kg IED defused in Pishin

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister for recommendations to make country ..

4 minutes ago

Athens hospitals preparing 'for the worst' with vi ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.