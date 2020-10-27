District administration, people of Tank organize a protest rally to observe Kashmir Black Day

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :District Administration of Tank, civil society organizations, students and people from different walks of life on Tuesday organized a protest rally to mark Kashmir Black Day here on Tuesday.

The protest rally was led by Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Kabeer Khan Afridi.

The rally started at Traffic Point and marched through various bazaars with carrying placards, Kashmir and Pakistan flags. They also chanted slogans and demanded of the world community to take notice of the Indian illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and human rights violations.

Addressing the participants of the rally, Deputy Commissioner Tank Kabeer Khan Afridi said that Kashmir day was being observed in Tank to register a protest against the Indian illegal occupation and oppression of people of IIOJK. "On Kashmir Black Day, we remind the world of India's illegal occupation of IIOJK on this day in 1947" he said.

He said that Pakistani people stand with our Kashmir brethren in their struggle for right to self determination as promised in various United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Others speakers also addressed the participants and strongly condemned the illegal occupation of IIOJK and demanded that the world community should stop Indian state terrorism in IIOJK.

They said that India has imposed an inhuman lockdown over eight million people in Indian illegally occupied Kashmir and Indian occupying forces are perpetrating unspeakable crimes against Kashmiri people, including women and children.

It may be mentioned here that from Chitral to D.I.Khan and Kohistan to South Waziristan people of all 35 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organized rallies, walks and seminars to register their protest against India's forced occupation of IIOJK.

The district administration also displayed black day banners, panaflex, hoardings and streamers at various points in the city markets to Black day in an appropriate manner.