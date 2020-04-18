District administration Peshawar arrest 230 on Section 144 violation

District administration arrested 230 more on violation of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC) roaming in bazaars without any justification and opening of shops, said a press release issued here Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :District administration arrested 230 more on violation of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC) roaming in bazaars without any justification and opening of shops, said a press release issued here Saturday.

The arrested persons including shopkeepers and general public have been arrested from busy business centres like Kochi Bazaar, Kissa Khwani, Kohati Gate and University Road and other localities.

The provincial government under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (Cr.PC) has banned the gathering of five or more than five persons initiating of proceedings against the violators under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

To inspect the implementation of the restrictions, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Nauman Ali Shah carried out checking in Kochi Bazaar, Kissa Khwani, Kohat Gate and University Road while AC Saddar, Islahuddin checked situation on Phandu Road, AC (Shah Alam) carried out checking on G.

T. Road and arrested several persons on violation of the imposition of the Section 144.

Similarly, Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs), Syed Ayub Shah, Shah Wazir, Mohammad Shafiq Afridi, Habibullah, Kashif Jan, Gulshan Ara and Mina Zahir carried out checking on Ring Road, Warsak Road, Dalazak Road, Kohat Road, Peshtakhara and arrested several persons for violation of Section 144, opening of shops in violation of lockdown and roaming in bazaars without any justification.

It has a worth to mention here that district administration had also arrested 117 persons on violation of Section 144 on Friday and legal proceeding against them would be initiated against them.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar has appealed the people to extend cooperation to district administration in the prevention of the pandemic of coronavirus and avoid leaving houses without any justification. Otherwise stern action would be taken against them.