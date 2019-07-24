UrduPoint.com
District Administration Peshawar Arrests 27 Encroachers, Profiteers

District administration Wednesday arrested 27 encroachers and profiteers from Khyber Bazaar and University Town area during ongoing anti-encroachment drive, sources said

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar, the team of district administration led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Town-II Mina Zahir started action against encroachers who were hindering smooth flow of pedestrian by the pushcarts in front of shops of Khyber Bazaar.

Police have arrested 15 persons with the help of the district administration team.

Similarly, Additional Assistant Commissioner Sara Tawab has arrested 12 persons during raids conducted at University Town.

The arrested were involved in profiteering, unhygienic sanitation condition at their business places and not displaying government approved price-list.

The cases have been registered against arrested and further investigations were underway.

