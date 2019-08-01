UrduPoint.com
District Administration Peshawar Arrests Managers Of Seven Filling Stations

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 09:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :District administration arrested the managers of seven petrol pumps for filling lesser quantity of fuel and faulty fire-extinguishing equipment here on Thursday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Hamid Gigyani inspected different filling stations on University Road, Jamrud Road, Phase-III Chowk, Hayatabad and Warsak Road.

During the inspection, he checked the gauge of petrol and fire extinguishing equipment and arrested the managers of three filling stations for filling less petroleum while four others arrested for faulty fire extinguishing equipments at their filling stations.

