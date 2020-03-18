UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Administration Peshawar Conducts Anti-encroachment Operation

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 08:32 PM

District administration Peshawar conducts anti-encroachment operation

District administration and Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) in a joint operation demolished encroachments established on 80 marla on G.T. Road here Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :District administration and Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) in a joint operation demolished encroachments established on 80 marla on G.T. Road here Wednesday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), PDA, Mina Zahir conducted anti-encroachment operation in Chamkani area on G.

T. Road.

Heavy contingent of police personnel was also deployed to avert any unpleasant incident.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Peshawar has said that operation against encroachments would continue without any discrimination and stern action would be taken against those re-erecting them.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Road

Recent Stories

Ban imposed on opening of restaurants, shopping ce ..

3 minutes ago

Test cricketer Fakhar appreciates Punjab govt's ef ..

3 minutes ago

Violating bans issued by relevant authorities to l ..

1 hour ago

Suspended int'l flight operations from five airpor ..

3 minutes ago

CPO Rawalpindi takes notice of firing incident In ..

3 minutes ago

Aeroflot Suspends Flights to Egypt, Lebanon, Hunga ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.