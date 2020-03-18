District administration Peshawar conducts anti-encroachment operation

District administration and Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) in a joint operation demolished encroachments established on 80 marla on G.T. Road here Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :District administration and Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) in a joint operation demolished encroachments established on 80 marla on G.T. Road here Wednesday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), PDA, Mina Zahir conducted anti-encroachment operation in Chamkani area on G.

T. Road.

Heavy contingent of police personnel was also deployed to avert any unpleasant incident.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Peshawar has said that operation against encroachments would continue without any discrimination and stern action would be taken against those re-erecting them.