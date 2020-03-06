UrduPoint.com
District Administration Peshawar Fined 128 Vehicles On Various Counts

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 07:56 PM

District administration Peshawar fined 128 vehicles on various counts

District administration imposed penalty on 128 vehicles in a joint crackdown with traffic police against vehicles with tainted glasses, flashlights and lacking fitness certificate in different localities here Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :District administration imposed penalty on 128 vehicles in a joint crackdown with traffic police against vehicles with tainted glasses, flashlights and lacking fitness certificate in different localities here Friday.

According to a spokesman of the district administration, a crackdown against vehicles with tainted glasses, flashlights and CNG kits and lacking fitness certificate is in full swing.

In this connection, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shah Alam, Dr.Ihteshamul-Haq along with local police checked various vehicles on Charsadda Road while Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Cantonment, Gulshan Ara checked vehicles on University Road.

Similarly, AAC Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Mina Zahir checked vehicles in various localities of Hayatabad.

More than 200 vehicles were inspected during the crackdown and out of them 128 were penalized over violations.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar has directed the owners of vehicles to check the CNG kits and cylinders of their vehicles from the certified CNG Workshops as soon possible and remove CNG its from the schools' vans otherwise stern action would be taken against them.

