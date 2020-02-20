District administration Peshawar seizes 2000 litres of fake mobil oil

District administration Peshawar Thursday took into possession 2000 litres of fake mobil oil during a raid in Shuaba Bazaar and arrested to persons

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar Thursday took into possession 2000 litres of fake mobil oil during a raid in Shuaba Bazaar and arrested to persons.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC), Sara Rehman conducted raid in Shauba Bazaar and arrested two suppliers of the fake mobil in the packing of a renowned company.

The raiding party also took 2000 litres fake mobil oil into possession and arrested two persons. Further investigations from them were in progress.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar has directed all administrative officers to accelerate crackdown against adulteration mafia.