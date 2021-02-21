UrduPoint.com
District Administration, Police Affixes Parking, No Parking Sign Boards To Help Ease Flow Of Traffic

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 07:10 PM

District administration, police affixes parking, no parking sign boards to help ease flow of traffic

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :The district administration and Hyderabad police have affixed parking and no parking sign boards on various main roads in the district to help ease the flow of traffic.

The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and SP Traffic Aneel Haider Minhas as well as Assistant Director Planning and Development Aamir Jatoi had jointly taken that initiative.

He told that the parking and no parking boards have been fixed from Dawood Mart on Autobahn road to the Station Road in the city's downtown.

The spokesman said the biggest traffic congestion occurred on the Station road, where many markets are located, mainly due to wrong parking of rickshaws.

He said the traffic police had completely sealed 2 streets along the station road against entrance of rickshaws.

He further apprised that in order to ease the flow of traffic at Mehmood Garden intersection on Autobahn road a U-turn was being constructed.

