District Administration, Police Hold Flag March

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 04:56 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration and police along with contingents of Rescue 1122 conducted a flag march in the city on Tuesday to show their preparedness for ensuring peace and tranquility during the celebrations of Jashan-e-Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW).

The flag march was led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi and District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem which started from DPO office and culminated at the same point after passing through different areas and markets of the city.

Earlier, talking to media, the DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that district administration striving hard to maintain law and order situation in the city adding that strict action would be taken against the elements attempted to foil government's efforts for peace in the district.

The DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem said that district police was fully prepared to deal with any emergency like situation.

He said that protection of public lives and properties was priority of the police department and no negligence would be tolerated in the context, he added.

The DC urged masses to follow coronavirus standard operation procedure (SoP) and other precautionary measures in order to protect themselves from the deadly virus. He also asked citizens to get them vaccinated at the earliest.

