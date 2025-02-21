Open Menu

District Administration Prepares For Ramazan Relief

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) In preparation for the holy month of Ramazan, the Peshawar district administration held a key meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem Akram to ensure maximum facilities for the public.

The meeting, attended by officials from the Food Department, Livestock Department, and other relevant departments, focused on controlling prices, ensuring food quality, and addressing public concerns during Ramazan.

To enforce price controls, monitoring desks would be set up in major market administrative teams will conduct regular market inspections to prevent overcharging and hoarding.

Additionally, milk samples will be tested daily to ensure quality, and strict action will be taken against the sale of substandard items.

