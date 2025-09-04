District administration providing relief to flood victims at doorsteps

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the district administration is providing facilities to the flood victims at their doorsteps on daily basis.

Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal, District Police Officer (DPO), Abdullah Ahmed, along with Assistant Commissioner Bhuwana, Sadia Jamal and officers of the Pakistan Army, visited the flood-affected areas of Mouza Suleman, Darbar Thande Shah, Adda Jamiaabad, Mouza Lodhra, Adda Pathankot and met the flood affected people and inquired about their well-being.

Food and ration were distributed among the flood affected people on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner and DPO visited the flood relief camps set up in different areas and reviewed the facilities.

They also reviewed the health department’s clinic on wheels, field hospital, working of doctors, food distribution and other issues.

The deputy commissioner directed the officers to stay in touch with the flood victims and ensure the provision of all facilities.

He said that the district administration was making better arrangements for relief of flood victims and the flood-affected areas were being provided with relief materials.

APP/mha/378