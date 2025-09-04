Open Menu

District Administration Providing Relief To Flood Victims At Doorsteps

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2025 | 11:50 AM

District administration providing relief to flood victims at doorsteps

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the district administration is providing facilities to the flood victims at their doorsteps on daily basis.

Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal, District Police Officer (DPO), Abdullah Ahmed, along with Assistant Commissioner Bhuwana, Sadia Jamal and officers of the Pakistan Army, visited the flood-affected areas of Mouza Suleman, Darbar Thande Shah, Adda Jamiaabad, Mouza Lodhra, Adda Pathankot and met the flood affected people and inquired about their well-being.

Food and ration were distributed among the flood affected people on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner and DPO visited the flood relief camps set up in different areas and reviewed the facilities.

They also reviewed the health department’s clinic on wheels, field hospital, working of doctors, food distribution and other issues.

The deputy commissioner directed the officers to stay in touch with the flood victims and ensure the provision of all facilities.

He said that the district administration was making better arrangements for relief of flood victims and the flood-affected areas were being provided with relief materials.

APP/mha/378

Recent Stories

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

32 minutes ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

42 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

3 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

12 hours ago
 PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global sta ..

PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser

12 hours ago
Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit ..

Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..

12 hours ago
 Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

12 hours ago
 PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders ..

PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug

13 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..

13 hours ago
 Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspire ..

Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspired by crown prince’s initiati ..

13 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi vis ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits injured police personnel a ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan