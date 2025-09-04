District Administration Providing Relief To Flood Victims At Doorsteps
Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2025 | 11:50 AM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the district administration is providing facilities to the flood victims at their doorsteps on daily basis.
Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal, District Police Officer (DPO), Abdullah Ahmed, along with Assistant Commissioner Bhuwana, Sadia Jamal and officers of the Pakistan Army, visited the flood-affected areas of Mouza Suleman, Darbar Thande Shah, Adda Jamiaabad, Mouza Lodhra, Adda Pathankot and met the flood affected people and inquired about their well-being.
Food and ration were distributed among the flood affected people on the occasion.
The deputy commissioner and DPO visited the flood relief camps set up in different areas and reviewed the facilities.
They also reviewed the health department’s clinic on wheels, field hospital, working of doctors, food distribution and other issues.
The deputy commissioner directed the officers to stay in touch with the flood victims and ensure the provision of all facilities.
He said that the district administration was making better arrangements for relief of flood victims and the flood-affected areas were being provided with relief materials.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser
Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..
Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala
PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..
Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspired by crown prince’s initiati ..
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits injured police personnel a ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District administration providing relief to flood victims at doorsteps2 minutes ago
-
Security beefed up ahead of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations in AJK2 minutes ago
-
PESD responds to 21 accident in Chiniot22 minutes ago
-
DG PDMA Punjab confirms timely efforts on 'Waterborne Diseases', warns Multan of next 24 hours22 minutes ago
-
BISE Bahawalpur issues date sheet for 2nd annual Matric exams42 minutes ago
-
Urgent action needed to prevent disease outbreaks after floods, warn medical experts42 minutes ago
-
DPO orders action against Section 144 violators near River Sutlej52 minutes ago
-
'Flood situation in Multan under constant watch'1 hour ago
-
Lasting peace in South Asia unachievable without Kashmir settlement: APHC Warns2 hours ago
-
Malaysia’s 68th Independence Day, held in Islamabad12 hours ago
-
Aqeel Malik stresses unity to address national challenges12 hours ago
-
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce losses: Musadik12 hours ago