- Home
- Pakistan
- District administration raids shops charges excessive rates for edible commodities in Ramazan
District Administration Raids Shops Charges Excessive Rates For Edible Commodities In Ramazan
Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2025 | 10:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The district administration as part of its price checking measures during the holy month of Ramazan imposed fines on 77 shops and vendors, recovering Rs553,000 in penalties on Saturday.
On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abedin Memon, Assistant Commissioner of Latifabad taluka Saud Baloch imposed Rs500,000 penalties on 15 shops for charging rates in excess of the officially approved prices of the edible commodities.
The AC Qasimabad taluka collected Rs35,000 in fines from 47 outlets and AC City taluka Babar Saleh Rahupoto Rs14,000 from 10 shop owners.
AC Hyderabad taluka Gohar Masroor levied fine of Rs4,000 on 5 shops.
The district administration has advised the business community to abide by the official rate list to avoid facing penalties.
Recent Stories
Arab Parliament supports Arab women's empowerment initiatives
Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453
Dubai makes dream come true for 9-year-old Finnish girl battling cancer
Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet hosted by Sultan bin Hamdan
Arab League condemns violence targeting government forces, civilians in Syria
France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza reconstruction
Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries
GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of October 2024: GCC-Stat
Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Global Seed Vault
Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heritage Nights’
Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Campaign
OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to displace Palestinian people
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Complaining of unpaid salaries workers of Hyderabad Water Sanitation Board to suspend water supply5 minutes ago
-
AJK observes World Women Day with renewed resolve to ensure women's empowerment in all spheres of li ..5 minutes ago
-
DPM reaffirms support for Palestine5 minutes ago
-
Kohat university unveils State-of-the-Art Physio rehabilitation center5 minutes ago
-
Aqeel highlights gov't efforts for gender parity5 minutes ago
-
District administration raids shops charges excessive rates for edible commodities in Ramazan5 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Security Forces for successful Intelligence-Based Operation in Tank15 minutes ago
-
RWMC holds walk & seminar to pay tribute to women workers15 minutes ago
-
Nigahban Ramazan Package ensures dignified relief for 26,883 beneficiaries in Chiniot15 minutes ago
-
FS, ambassadors pay tribute to women for making lasting impact on society25 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover over 2kg of Heroin & Hashish35 minutes ago
-
Harassing any women Maryam Nawaz’s red line: Mehwish35 minutes ago