District administration raids shops charges excessive rates for edible commodities in Ramazan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The district administration as part of its price checking measures during the holy month of Ramazan imposed fines on 77 shops and vendors, recovering Rs553,000 in penalties on Saturday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abedin Memon, Assistant Commissioner of Latifabad taluka Saud Baloch imposed Rs500,000 penalties on 15 shops for charging rates in excess of the officially approved prices of the edible commodities.

The AC Qasimabad taluka collected Rs35,000 in fines from 47 outlets and AC City taluka Babar Saleh Rahupoto Rs14,000 from 10 shop owners.

AC Hyderabad taluka Gohar Masroor levied fine of Rs4,000 on 5 shops.

The district administration has advised the business community to abide by the official rate list to avoid facing penalties.