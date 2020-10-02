District administration recommends compensation to M9 accident victims

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The district administration Hyderabad has recommended payment of compensation to the victims of the September 26 van accident on M9 Motorway. In a letter addressed to Commissioner Hyderabad on Thursday, the Deputy Commissioner's office requested for Rs.

500,000 compensation against each deceased and Rs.200,000 for the injured.

As many as 12 citizens of Hyderabad including 6 women, 4 men and 2 children had lost their lives in the accident while 3 got injured.