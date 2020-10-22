UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Administration Recovers 1200 Bags Of Hoarded Sugar From Warehouse

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 04:51 PM

District administration recovers 1200 bags of hoarded sugar from warehouse

In a raid carried out by the district administration at a warehouse in Taxila, the teams on Thursday recovered 1,200 sacks of illegally stored sugar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :In a raid carried out by the district administration at a warehouse in Taxila, the teams on Thursday recovered 1,200 sacks of illegally stored sugar.

A team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner, Taxila conducted a raid and recovered 50 kg sacks of sugar.

The warehouse had been sealed and the sugar would be sold in Sahulat bazaars after bidding as per the law.

In a statement, an official said that crackdown has been launched on the directives Punjab government against hoarders and no one would be allowed to hoard any commodity and strict action would be taken against those found hoarding the commodities.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Taxila

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi a global centre of energy, sustainabilit ..

11 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

1 minute ago

Report regarding Saudi role in assessment of Pakis ..

1 minute ago

AC directs to implement COVID-19 SOPs at hospital

1 minute ago

Germany reports new record of 11,287 new COVID-19 ..

1 minute ago

Japan's department store sales decline 33 pct in S ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.