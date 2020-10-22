District administration recovers 1200 bags of hoarded sugar from warehouse

In a raid carried out by the district administration at a warehouse in Taxila, the teams on Thursday recovered 1,200 sacks of illegally stored sugar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :In a raid carried out by the district administration at a warehouse in Taxila, the teams on Thursday recovered 1,200 sacks of illegally stored sugar.

A team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner, Taxila conducted a raid and recovered 50 kg sacks of sugar.

The warehouse had been sealed and the sugar would be sold in Sahulat bazaars after bidding as per the law.

In a statement, an official said that crackdown has been launched on the directives Punjab government against hoarders and no one would be allowed to hoard any commodity and strict action would be taken against those found hoarding the commodities.