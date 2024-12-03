Open Menu

District Administration Recovers 7 Kanal Land From Land Mafia

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2024 | 06:10 PM

District administration recovers 7 Kanal land from land mafia

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The Peshawar district administration conducted an operation in the Faqirabad area, reclaiming 7 kanals of Budhni Nullah land from illegal occupation. Reports indicated that land grabbers had encroached upon the nullah, building unauthorized structures and narrowing the waterway by filling it with debris.

Acting swiftly on this information, Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Salim Akram directed immediate action.

Assistant Commissioner (City), Muhammad Dawood Salimi, along with irrigation department officials, led the operation.

They used heavy machinery to clear the debris, restore the nullah to its original condition and demolish all illegal constructions.

The encroachments had previously caused flooding during heavy rains, affecting nearby areas.

Deputy Commissioner Akram stated that actions against encroachments will continue without discrimination to prevent such issues in the future.

