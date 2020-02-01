District administration recovers Utility Stores Corporation (USC) wheat flour from a private godown

District Administration and Food Department Saturday foiled the attempt to sell Utility Stores Corporation (USC) cheap wheat flour in the market and seized dozens of flour bags from a private godown and arrested a USC employee

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :District Administration and Food Department Saturday foiled the attempt to sell Utility Stores Corporation (USC) cheap wheat flour in the market and seized dozens of flour bags from a private godown and arrested a USC employee.

On the tip-off, the Assistant Commissioner Manshera and Assistant Food Controller along with police raided on a godown where they recovered dozens of USC wheat flour bags those would be sold in the open market on excessive rates, the flour bags were dumped with the cooperation of USC employees.

Police arrested one employee of USC Manshera and registered an FIR against him.

District administration and food department took the action on the complaints has received for non-availability of wheat flour and other cheap food items on USC Manshera and people also complained about the sale of wheat flour sale in open market.

District administration and food department also directed the masses to inform concerned if they see any suspicious activity, the administration would take immediate action against those employees.