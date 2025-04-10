District Administration, Religious Scholars Vow To Boost Peace, Harmony In Peshawar
Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2025 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The district administration and prominent religious scholars from all schools of thought in Peshawar have agreed to take all possible measures to promote harmony and establish peace and mutual respect.
The scholars assured the district administration and police of their full cooperation in this regard. This decision was made during a key consultative meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram.
The meeting was attended by a large number of eminent religious scholars from Peshawar, where detailed discussions were held on maintaining law and order, promoting religious harmony, and fostering mutual cooperation.
The meeting was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Masood Bangash, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Rao Hashim Azim, and leading scholars including Sheikh-ul-Hadith Maulana Ihsan-ul-Haq, Maulana Amanullah Haqqani, Maulana Ubaidullah, Advocate Maulana Hussain Ahmad Madni, Maulana Miskin Shah, Maulana Hussain Ahmad, Maulana Jahanzaib Zahid, Sheikh Umar bin Abdul Aziz, Allama Nazeer Hussain Mutahiri, Maulana Muhammad Shoaib, and Maulana Miraj-ud-Din Sarkani, along with other prominent scholars of Peshawar.
Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram, addressed the gathering, thanking the scholars for their participation and stating:
"It is our collective responsibility to make Peshawar’s environment peaceful, full of mutual tolerance, and a hub of unity.
Scholars play a pivotal role in guiding society. The administration is making every effort to ensure complete security and facilities for mosques, seminaries, and religious gatherings. We value your suggestions and will ensure their implementation."
SSP (Operations) Masood Bangash said, "the police force is working day and night to maintain peace and order in the city. The suggestions provided by the scholars are practical, and a comprehensive strategy will be developed to implement them. Promoting religious harmony is among our top priorities."
The scholars, on this occasion, shared their concerns, issues, and suggestions in detail.
They said "we are ready to play our full role in establishing sectarian harmony, peace, and mutual respect in the city. If the administration and law enforcement agencies maintain continuous consultation, many issues can be resolved in a timely manner."
The meeting concluded in a pleasant atmosphere with a closing prayer.
The Deputy Commissioner Peshawar assured the scholars that their issues would be resolved on a priority basis and that this process of mutual consultation would continue in the future to build a peaceful and harmonious society.
Recent Stories
PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run target for Islamabad United
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz concludes two-day visit to Belarus3 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam reaches Turkiye to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum 20253 minutes ago
-
Efforts expedited for monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad13 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight33 minutes ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package33 minutes ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik43 minutes ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP43 minutes ago
-
Bandits open fire on ice cream seller in Kohat, one injured43 minutes ago
-
AJK CJ Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan43 minutes ago
-
CDA mulls to establish Adventure City Park in Islamabad43 minutes ago
-
Sindh E&T Minister provides relief to vehicle owners43 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee concludes two-day session on Housing and Works in Peshawar43 minutes ago