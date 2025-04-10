District administration, religious scholars vow to boost peace, harmony in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The district administration and prominent religious scholars from all schools of thought in Peshawar have agreed to take all possible measures to promote harmony and establish peace and mutual respect.

The scholars assured the district administration and police of their full cooperation in this regard. This decision was made during a key consultative meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram.

The meeting was attended by a large number of eminent religious scholars from Peshawar, where detailed discussions were held on maintaining law and order, promoting religious harmony, and fostering mutual cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Masood Bangash, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Rao Hashim Azim, and leading scholars including Sheikh-ul-Hadith Maulana Ihsan-ul-Haq, Maulana Amanullah Haqqani, Maulana Ubaidullah, Advocate Maulana Hussain Ahmad Madni, Maulana Miskin Shah, Maulana Hussain Ahmad, Maulana Jahanzaib Zahid, Sheikh Umar bin Abdul Aziz, Allama Nazeer Hussain Mutahiri, Maulana Muhammad Shoaib, and Maulana Miraj-ud-Din Sarkani, along with other prominent scholars of Peshawar.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram, addressed the gathering, thanking the scholars for their participation and stating:

"It is our collective responsibility to make Peshawar’s environment peaceful, full of mutual tolerance, and a hub of unity.

Scholars play a pivotal role in guiding society. The administration is making every effort to ensure complete security and facilities for mosques, seminaries, and religious gatherings. We value your suggestions and will ensure their implementation."

SSP (Operations) Masood Bangash said, "the police force is working day and night to maintain peace and order in the city. The suggestions provided by the scholars are practical, and a comprehensive strategy will be developed to implement them. Promoting religious harmony is among our top priorities."

The scholars, on this occasion, shared their concerns, issues, and suggestions in detail.

They said "we are ready to play our full role in establishing sectarian harmony, peace, and mutual respect in the city. If the administration and law enforcement agencies maintain continuous consultation, many issues can be resolved in a timely manner."

The meeting concluded in a pleasant atmosphere with a closing prayer.

The Deputy Commissioner Peshawar assured the scholars that their issues would be resolved on a priority basis and that this process of mutual consultation would continue in the future to build a peaceful and harmonious society.