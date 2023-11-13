District administration remove encroachments in Karkhano market

In a joint operation carried out by the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), the district administration removed illegal constructions and encroachments in Karkano Market

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) In a joint operation carried out by the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), the district administration removed illegal constructions and encroachments in Karkano Market.

Acting on the directive of Commissioner Afzal Wazir, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar led the operation, accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Rao Hashim Azim, SP Cantt, Additional Assistant Commissioner Tania Shaheen, PDA officials, as well as traffic and police personnel.

To ensure public safety and prevent untoward incidents, the police force was deployed throughout the operation.

Employing heavy machinery, the joint task force successfully removed over 50 illegal cabins and unauthorized constructions in Karkano Market.

The DC emphasized that the illegal structures, unauthorized constructions, and encroachments had adversely impacted pedestrian movement and disrupted traffic flow.

Addressing these concerns, the district administration, in partnership with PDA, initiated the joint operation to eliminate all illegal constructions and encroachments.

The Deputy Commissioner further announced that the anti-encroachment drive would persist in other areas of the city.