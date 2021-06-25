UrduPoint.com
District Administration Removes All Encroachments Built At Nishtar Road

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 11:00 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :District administration in its anti-encroachment drive removed all illegal constructions set up both sides of at Nishtar road.

The temporary and permanent encroachments from Nishtar road to circuit house were demolished while one truck of goods also seized during the crackdown.

The anti-encroachment operation was carried out under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner City Kahawaja Umair here on Friday.

The teams also nabbed 6 persons who established illegal parking stands along the road side.

Similarly Rs 65,000 fine was also imposed on the vehicle owners over parking 13 vehicles alongside of the road.

The ambulances which were parked near at Nishtar road were also shifted from there and directed ambulances owners to get their ambulances registered from Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health office.

Metropolitan Corporation and civil defense squad participated in the operation.

