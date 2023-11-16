Open Menu

District Administration Removes Encroachment Near School On Public Complaints

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2023 | 08:20 PM

The district administration has taken action to remove illegal encroachment on public complaints near a school in Qasimabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The district administration has taken action to remove illegal encroachment on public complaints near a school in Qasimabad.

According to a handout issued on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi took note of public complaints and directed Assistant Commissioner (AC) Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Channa to address the issue of encroachment near a private school in Al-Rahman Society Qasimabad.

Following his directives, the anti-encroachment force and the relevant police have removed the encroachment under the supervision of AC Qasimabad and cleared the specified area.

