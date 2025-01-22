District administration removes encroachments on Arbab road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The district administration of Peshawar, along with the Capital Metropolitan Government and PDA, carried out a joint operation on Arbab Road to demolish dozens of illegal constructions and encroachments.

Following the provincial government’s orders, officials from PDA and the Capital Metropolitan Government took part in the operation, with heavy police presence to ensure safety.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram, stated that the encroachments were causing problems for pedestrians and disrupting traffic. The illegal constructions were removed using heavy machinery.

The operation will continue across Peshawar, and strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to re-establish encroachments.