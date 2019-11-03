UrduPoint.com
District Administration Resolves 12,333 Complaints Lodged In PM Complaint Portal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 04:00 PM

District administration resolves 12,333 complaints lodged in PM complaint portal

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :A total 12,323 complaints were received by the Prime Minister (PM) complain cell of Pakistan Citizen Portal regarding different government departments in the district Sargodha.

All departments have resolved these complaints and efforts were underway to resolve remaining 500 new applications on the portal and proper relief would be delivered among masses on priority.

The official sources told APP that Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull has also directed the all Assistant Commissioners to Tehsils to conduct open forum at their offices on every Friday.

She has also directed that all concerned officials would also be present in the open forms for resolve of public complaints at spot and said that report of resolve complaints should be submitted to her office till 25th of every month.

