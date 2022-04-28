UrduPoint.com

District Administration Resolves Water Shortage Problems

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2022 | 03:58 PM

On the directives of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari , efforts are continued to resolve water problems in the district

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :On the directives of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari , efforts are continued to resolve water problems in the district.

In this connection Deputy Commissioner Badin Agha Shahnawaz Khan, teams of Irrigation Department and Public Health Engineering are playing their due roles.

Last night, the standby generator of Kazia Wah Pumping House Badin, which was not functional for a long time, was repaired , after which, the ponds are being filled by pumping water even during load shedding timing.

On the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that all possible steps were being taken by the district administration and concerned departments to provide water to the people in the district under the planned and coordinated efforts and water problems in the district will be resolved soon.

He strongly instructed the concerned officers and staff that no complaint or negligence regarding water supply would be tolerated.

It was pertinent to mention that the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party had recently taken notice of water shortage in the coastal and canal tail areas of the district after which the water supply to the coastal and canal tail areas was started with the hard work of the officers of the concerned departments and district administration.

