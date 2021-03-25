UrduPoint.com
District Administration Retrieved 1053 Acre Govt Land, 253 Acre Private Land Worth Rs 1.3 Biln From Land Mafia

Umer Jamshaid 46 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 08:21 PM

District administration retrieved 1053 acre govt land, 253 acre private land worth Rs 1.3 biln from land mafia

District govt Attock has retrieved 1053 acre government land and 253 acre private land worth Rs 1.3 billion from land mafia during a campaign launched against land mafia .DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar said this while addressing a press conference

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :District govt Attock has retrieved 1053 acre government land and 253 acre private land worth Rs 1.3 billion from land mafia during a campaign launched against land mafia .DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar said this while addressing a press conference .

DPO Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani was also present on this occassion . DC Ali Anan Qamar said that during campaign agaimst land mafia , the leaders and facilitators of land mafia will be arrested and no linient view will be taken in this context and this operation against land mafia will be taken to its logical conclusion and said that writ of the govt will be maintained at every cost.

DPO Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani told media men that 85 FIRs have been registered against land mafia and so for 35 accused have been arrested while Anti Land Grabing Cell has been established and AC Headquarters and DSP Headquarters will be its members while a help line facilitiy will also be provided and this service will be available round the clock.

He further said that a comprehensive traffic plan was being prepared for Attock City and said that registration of rickshaws will soon be completed .

More Stories From Pakistan

