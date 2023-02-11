UrduPoint.com

District Administration Reviews H-9, G-6 Sunday Market Up-gradation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2023 | 05:10 PM

District administration reviews H-9, G-6 Sunday market up-gradation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Saturday reviewed the upgradation work of the weekly markets, H-9 and G-6 (Itwar Bazar) and directed the officials to ensure security arrangements.

During the visit to Itwar Bazar along with Director, Municipal Administration Directorate (DMA), market committee and other stakeholders, the deputy commissioner directed the officials to maintain cleanliness, check the lighting arrangements for the citizens, and expedite the renovation.

Memon directed the officials to Install of sign boards, fire extinguishing and safety equipment in Sunday markets and remove the encroached sheds and trespassing by the stall owners.

He ordered the staff to keep an eye on the rate lists and prices of commodities for providing relief to the citizens. Memon also directed the market committee to act against the trespassers and remove encroachments by the stall holders in the market causing congestion.

Related Topics

Islamabad Fire Visit Sunday Market

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed attends 11th International Studen ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends 11th International Students&#039; Dental Conference

15 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to steer out country from diffic ..

Govt taking steps to steer out country from difficult time: PM

2 hours ago
 Emirati teams continue rescue operations in Türki ..

Emirati teams continue rescue operations in Türkiye&#039;s Kahramanmaraş

3 hours ago
 Govt decides to jack up power tariff by Rs7.91 per ..

Govt decides to jack up power tariff by Rs7.91 per unit

3 hours ago
 &#039;Gallant Knight / 2&#039; to open first phase ..

&#039;Gallant Knight / 2&#039; to open first phase of field hospital in Gaziante ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan begin ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign ..

Pakistan begin ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign on Sunday

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.