District administration reviews H-9, G-6 Sunday market up-gradation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Saturday reviewed the upgradation work of the weekly markets, H-9 and G-6 (Itwar Bazar) and directed the officials to ensure security arrangements.

During the visit to Itwar Bazar along with Director, Municipal Administration Directorate (DMA), market committee and other stakeholders, the deputy commissioner directed the officials to maintain cleanliness, check the lighting arrangements for the citizens, and expedite the renovation.

Memon directed the officials to Install of sign boards, fire extinguishing and safety equipment in Sunday markets and remove the encroached sheds and trespassing by the stall owners.

He ordered the staff to keep an eye on the rate lists and prices of commodities for providing relief to the citizens. Memon also directed the market committee to act against the trespassers and remove encroachments by the stall holders in the market causing congestion.