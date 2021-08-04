District administration reviews Muharram ul Haram security arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has asked the officers and law enforcement agencies to ensure foolproof security arrangements in order to maintain law and order during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Presiding over a meeting here at his office to review the arrangements of Muharram-ul-Haram, he also directed the officers of health department to declare emergency in all district and taluka hospitals of the district whole medical camps should also be arranged at the routes of mourning processions so that time first aid could be provided to mourners.

The Deputy Commissioner also asked the officers of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Water and Sanitation Agency to make arrangements of providing safe drinking water with cleanliness particularly at the places of Majalis-e-Aza and routes of mourning procession.

The repair work of damaged portions of roads should also be completed at the earliest, he added.

The representatives of different mourning associations and organizations who also attended the meeting also apprised the Deputy Commissioner to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Muharram-ul-Haram.

The Deputy Commissioner held assurance in this regard adding that all faulty power transformers will be replaced.

In continuation of Muharram arrangements, the Senior Superintendent of Police Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh also arranged a meeting with the district Police officers and asked them to ensure adequate security arrangements during the month in order to avert any untoward incident.